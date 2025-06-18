Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in May

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,053,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 1,610,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Fanuc Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of FANUF stock opened at C$26.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.94. Fanuc has a 52-week low of C$21.71 and a 52-week high of C$32.30.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

