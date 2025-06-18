Clarius Group LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:CAT opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

