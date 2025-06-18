Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 8,483 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.