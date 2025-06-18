CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

