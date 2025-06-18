Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,650 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 1.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 37,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,660,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.