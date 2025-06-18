State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prologis were worth $62,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Prologis by 135.4% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

