CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CJS Securities decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

