Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

