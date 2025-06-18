Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 85,842 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

