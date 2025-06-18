State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 31.6% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 63.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 122,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

