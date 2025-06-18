CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $764.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $672.69 and a 200-day moving average of $632.02. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $773.45.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. This represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,408 shares of company stock valued at $213,441,865 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.