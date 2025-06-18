CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Down 0.4%
NASDAQ INTU opened at $764.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $672.69 and a 200-day moving average of $632.02. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $773.45.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. This represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,408 shares of company stock valued at $213,441,865 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
