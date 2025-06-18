ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3311 per share on Wednesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 2.9% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.29.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

SLVO opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33.

Get ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

About ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.