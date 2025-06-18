ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3311 per share on Wednesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 2.9% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.29.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
SLVO opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33.
About ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
