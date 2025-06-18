Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Shares of CSU opened at C$4,832.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4,879.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4,727.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$3,720.00 and a 1 year high of C$5,300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

CSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.70 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,350.00 to C$5,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4,693.67.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

