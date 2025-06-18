Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Imperial Petroleum has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

