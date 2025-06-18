Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Imperial Petroleum has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.
About Imperial Petroleum
