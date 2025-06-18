B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:RILYK opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
