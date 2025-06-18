MN Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 301,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 41,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 907,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 452,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

