Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 240 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after buying an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.54.

FedEx Trading Down 1.9%

FedEx stock opened at $222.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

