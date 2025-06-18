Best Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – June 15th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide services related to quantum computers and quantum?based technologies. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the long-term potential of quantum hardware, software and applications, even though the industry remains in an early, high-risk research and development phase. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $37.79. 19,334,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,713,733. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. 41,450,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,033,567. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,170,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,504,047. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

