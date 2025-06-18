Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.28 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a net margin of 91.45% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.25. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 85.76 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.52). The stock has a market cap of £170.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies alerts:

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

In other Montanaro UK Smaller Companies news, insider Barbara Powley purchased 13,500 shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £12,555 ($16,854.61). 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.