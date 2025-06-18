Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after purchasing an additional 191,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $562,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after purchasing an additional 239,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $328,136,000 after purchasing an additional 459,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $497,434.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,810.85. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,374 shares of company stock valued at $58,735,581. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

