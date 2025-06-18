Aspiriant LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,205 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $164,781,000. Qalhat Capital Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 661,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $126.99.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

