Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,941,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $275.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.88 and its 200-day moving average is $267.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

