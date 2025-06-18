Aspiriant LLC Buys 12,655 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,241,000 after buying an additional 2,312,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,529,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,224,000. Global Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 119.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 323,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after purchasing an additional 277,772 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

