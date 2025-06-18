45,779 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises 3.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

