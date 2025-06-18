Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 144.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 84.8% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $235,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of GILD opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $330,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

