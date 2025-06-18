Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 18,185 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $275.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

