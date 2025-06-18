Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 168,260 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 168,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

