NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.