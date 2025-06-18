JBR Co Financial Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of PPA stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.34.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
