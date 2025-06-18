Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 32,221 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 163.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,311,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 255.5% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,564,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 297,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

