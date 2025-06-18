Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Moody’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,981,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,712,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $471.00 on Wednesday. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.65 and a 200-day moving average of $472.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.