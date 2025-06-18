Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SAGE stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $571.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 747.63% and a negative return on equity of 68.99%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

