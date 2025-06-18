2,230 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by JP Wealth Management Inc.

JP Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.1% of JP Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.18.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

