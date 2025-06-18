ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lessened by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 1.4% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,415 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 32.1% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

