Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Boosted by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,131 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $83,784,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,532,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.