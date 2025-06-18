Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VB opened at $230.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average is $233.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

