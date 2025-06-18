PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 5,800 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMO stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

