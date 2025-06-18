Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

