Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

