Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

