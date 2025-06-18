Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

