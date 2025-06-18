Barrett & Company Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after buying an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE HWM opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $177.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.69. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

