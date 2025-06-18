PSI Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.95. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.