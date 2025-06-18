PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 348 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,764,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

REGL stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

