Community Bank N.A. Has $4.23 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE MCD opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.95. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.