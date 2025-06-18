Community Bank N.A. Sells 279 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

