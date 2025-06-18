PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.