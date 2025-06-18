Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

