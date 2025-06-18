QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after acquiring an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of QCOM opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.