Community Bank N.A. Buys 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $217,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,815 shares in the company, valued at $98,718,365.70. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,912 shares of company stock worth $2,313,022. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

